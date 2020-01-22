Dear Editor
I read with interest and dismay your reprinting of the editorial from the Columbus Dispatch titled “Prospects for long-term health in US continue to decline” in the Wednesday, Jan. 15 edition of the HDT.
While the editorial’s accuracy is not in question, it fell far short of describing the issue and failed completely to offer solutions. While the lack of affordable healthcare coverage for a significant potion of our population is abhorrent there are several other factors that require consideration.
As of 2019, the per capita cost of healthcare in the US exceeded $11,000 for every adult, child and infant. Our per capita cost for healthcare is almost three times the average of the EU countries and more than what is required for a family to provide for all other of life’s essentials. Nationwide we are spending almost $3.5 trillion a year on healthcare.
While the per capita cost of medical care in our country is by far the most expensive of any country in the world, our quality of care continues to decline. We currently rank 37th in terms of quality of care by the World Health Organization. The system is broken. We rank first in just about all of the elements that comprise medical costs including hospitals, physicians, drugs, insurance premiums, health education and legal factors. Healthcare is by far the largest industry in our country and the elements are reaping massive profits from the system. Their political clout is a significant factor in preventing any change.
Our citizens are also contributors to the issue. Obesity is an epidemic of plague proportions. Obesity not only impacts longevity and quality of life it costs the system a higher rate per capita. Despite spending billions on health education, the rate of obesity continues to increase. Our obesity rate stood at under 20% in 1997 and 21 years later has risen to over 35%. If this does not shock you it should.
What are we going to do about this “tax” on the middle class? Yes, since there are other more cost effective and higher quality healthcare systems available, the current system is a tax. It is by far the heaviest tax that we pay. The additional cost is more that the average income and property tax (combined) paid by the middle class. The solution is not complicated but implementation will take uncommon political courage. Currently industry participants are satisfied with the status quo. The simple solution is to evaluate other countries' systems that are providing superior quality of are at a much lower per capita cost. This process is called “baselining.” My choices for this evaluation would be France, Italy, Spain, Austria and Japan. All of these countries rank in the top 10 for quality of care by the World Health Organization and they have an average per capita cost of medical care that is 3.1 times less than the US.
We have a lot to learn from other countries about providing quality healthcare at a reasonable cost. We are easily wasting over $1.5 trillion a year and still not providing quality care. That savings is more than enough to balance the federal budget and provide additional tax relief to the middle class. If you are interested in learning more about the detailed facts that back up the statements made in this note please check out www.sophiessoapbox.com.
Dave Fitton,
Harrison
