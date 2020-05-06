Dear Editor,
Today, Wednesday, May 6, is Nurses Day 2020.
The World Health Organization has deemed this year, 2020, the year of the nurse. This is in honor of the 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale.
Our nation is undergoing a major challenge with a pandemic event, and we are calling all nurses to come forward. Nurses are challenging their own fears to care for the patients and to serve those areas where help is desperately needed. Nurses are choosing to care for patients and miss precious time with their families. These decisions are made by the dedicated healthcare heroes who are choosing to give all they can to our country.
Please take a moment during this day to tell each nurse you know, THANK YOU for their service!
It is with honor and pride that I say Thank You to each nurse in our community for the hard work they do each and every day! You are appreciated!
Sammie Cribbs MSN, AGCNS-BC, APRN
COO/CNO NARMC, Harrison
