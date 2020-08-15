Dear Editor,
Our schools must reopen and our students must return to regular classroom instruction.
The facts are clear: Our death rate in Arkansas from the coronavirus is one — that is one percent.
Most people reported as “cases recover completely.” Never before have we, as Americans, seen healthy people “locked up” because some people are getting sick. Wearing any kind of mask is a falsity. A mask will not keep anyone from getting the virus — masks will keep sick people from spreading the virus, that’s it. If anyone is not sick, they do not need to wear a mask.
Because everyone seems to be more aware of basic sanitation (washing hands, using hand sanitizer, keeping places disinfected) and we also know that our schools will be the cleanest, most germ-free places our children can go. Teachers, janitors and administrators will have classrooms more sanitary than at any time in history.
We must have our children back in school this fall.
John Meyer,
Jasper
