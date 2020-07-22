Hon. Jerry Jackson
Harrison City Hall
Dear Mayor Jackson,
Never mind the hysterical debate over whether our city should mandate the wearing of masks (the only proven way to limit the spread of the most virulent pandemic to hit the earth in the last century) it has recently come to my attention that the City of Harrison has already been engaged in a systematic campaign of regulatory over-reach.
The United States Constitution guarantees my right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I happen to own a vintage Pontiac GTO with a Corvette LS-1 motor, and I have devoted many (many!) decades to honing my skills to use it to pursue the pleasure found at a high G-rate.
Nevertheless, I find that the City of Harrison has imposed by ordinance a complex grid of governmental regulations known as speed limits, enforced by fines, incarcerations, and the armed power of the police state. Surely, as a Citizen of Harrison whose tax dollars helped pave these streets, I have a right to drive them. Surely, as a Citizen of the United States, I have a right to pursue my pleasure, free from obtrusive, governmental, regulatory over-reach.
Worse yet, on Goblin Drive, a straight stretch of pavement where the GTO could easily go 0-100 before the top of the hill, the City of Harrison has imposed a speed limit of 25 mph when students are present. If I am limited to pursue my pleasure at 25 mph, I will never catch up with it.
And what's with this seat belt business?
I understand that the Harrison School District plans to yield to persistent political pressure to put profits over people and send students, administrators, and teachers into the COVID19 petri dishes that we call classrooms. Let's make sure that neither students nor teachers wander across Goblin Drive when I decide to exercise my constitutional rights.
I would therefore modestly propose that the City of Harrison, consistent with its posture on life-saving masks, reduce its speed limits to “strong recommendations.”
Yours for Freedom!
Steve Davis,
Harrison
