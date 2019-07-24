Dear Editor
Disclaimer: I wasn’t at the Harrison City Council meeting on Thursday, so the only facts I have are from James White’s report in the Saturday Daily Times.
1. Have we got the cart in front of the horse? Everyone seems to agree that there be many benefits for Harrison — something for everybody, all the time. OK. There will be a bond issue and the sales tax will go up 1% to pay for it (combining the two taxes of .75% for the project and .25% for maintenance — you don’t buy a car to keep it in the driveway).
2. There must have been some number crunching already, but all I can figure out is that the project will cost about $3.3 million. Has somebody, or some committee, decided exactly what is to be included? Are there any preliminary plans, locations, land usage surveys, liabilities, approvals needed? Unless the city plans to be the general contractor, the quickest way to arrive at a starting price would be to request quotes for the whole shebang from competitive contractors; build the project and lease it back to the city.
3. Are there any income sources to help offset the maintenance cost? Space rentals? Parking? Concessions? The Golden Gate Bridge and the Lincoln Tunnel can keep raising their entry fees but we can’t. Should this be considered?
4. “Weasel clauses” — calculated or unintentional — will almost always make taxes live forever. So 100% of the revenue for the new tax assessment will go to paying off the bonds. Will that be a dedicated account or go into General Revenue? Revenue from the .25% will not be used to pay off the bonds — except when it would.
Looks to me that the city council is considering asking the Harrison taxpayers to buy something in a beautiful box that hasn’t been unwrapped yet.
John Sanford,
Harrison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.