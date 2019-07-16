Dear Editor,
The first round of Democrat debates is over. Let’s see what the best and the brightest came up with for a winning platform. With a strong economy and President Trump’s rising poll numbers, it better be good.
Here are the messages we take away (in no particular order):
1. Stop border enforcement and take down parts of the wall already built.
2. No limits on legal abortions, even into the 3rd trimester; our taxes get to pay.
3. Repeal the Trump tax cuts, but increase taxes on the rich.
4. America is mostly responsible for global warming so we need the Green New Deal.
5. We need a new government program to transfer a portion of our tax money to the descendants of slaves.
6. Discontinue our private healthcare plans and replace them with a government-run program. Oh, and we will need a higher tax rate to handle all the illegals, like California does now.
Looks to me that the Dems might move a bit more to the center and ease off on the personal attacks, which don’t appear to be moving the needle very much. They may have painted themselves into a corner — their base will scream betrayal and they won’t win back the independents and crossovers from the Rust Belt and Florida, who voted for Trump.
The price tag for all this is foggy, but the WSJ has a 10-year estimate on the Green New Deal — $32 million. Medicare for everybody (including illegals) is $91 trillion.
How much is all that per person? I need to talk to the grandkids.
John Sanford,
Harrison
