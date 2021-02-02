Dear Editor,
Well, here we are … 2021.
A new year, but it still feels a lot like 2020; perhaps because COVID-19 is still haunting us all.
That and the fact that people are still running around with masks on. Looking back to one year ago, we would have been arrested for walking into a business wearing a mask. Yet, today you could get arrested for not wearing one.
But through all the political rhetoric, the pandemic and the other disruptions that have filled our time and occupied our thoughts, it is nice to know that we live in a community that can come together under all circumstances.
And work together.
Our county election was run without a hitch; this was due to our election administration and all our local volunteers, as well as our voters who showed patience, responsibility, integrity and respect for the system. I could not be prouder of all the individuals who made it such a seamless process.
On Thursday, Jan. 21, I took my mother-in-law to get her COVID-19 vaccination at North Arkansas College and was impressed at how efficiently everything was running. The county health department, North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, 911 employees, OEM employees, EMS and once again, local volunteers, were working together to make a bad situation as tolerable and smooth as possible.
And all was done in an orderly manner.
I cannot express just how proud I am of the the people of Boone County, and those who volunteer with no expectation of reward or recognition.
To all of you who selflessly do these services, you are the true heroes of our community.
Thank you,
Robert Hathaway,
Boone County Judge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.