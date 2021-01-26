Dear Editor,
On Thursday, I had an experience that went a long way toward restoring my faith in Americans’ ability to work together for the common good.
I went to the JPH Center at North Arkansas College (Northark) for a shot of the coronavirus vaccine. I left with a large helping of hope and inspiration.
The clinic was a small miracle. Dedicated workers from Northark, North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, Boone County Health Unit, Harrison Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Department, the county’s 911 service, and the Office of Emergency Management worked together in perfect harmony.
Leaders from all these groups began planning several weeks before the governor announced the vaccine program’s specifics. They thought of every problem that might arise, provided for it, and produced a flawless plan.
From the nurses giving the shots to the man opening and closing the exit door, every worker executed that plan with competent grace. They greeted and supported their patients through the process with respect and humor.
Micki Somers, Northark’s information officer, explained why all the people working at the clinic were so friendly and cheerful. She told me that everyone involved was excited to finally have a chance to help. The plan is to continue these clinics every Friday as long as they have doses of vaccine and people who need them.
I hope we don’t take this achievement for granted. This willingness to work together, this determination to serve, this level of commitment and competence — it’s great to see these qualities being applied to one of the many challenges in American life.
It’s tempting to see in this event a sign that our community and our country are on the way to meeting all our challenges with the same care and courage.
It’s an inspiration, a breath of fresh air. Thanks and congratulations to everybody involved. You make us proud.
George Holcomb,
Harrison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.