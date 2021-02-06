Dear Editor,
What has become of my and your America?
Why has our land of opportunity become a land of hand-outs? Why is tax money taken from us who work and given to those who don’t work? Why give billions of dollars to foreign countries when we can’t come up with money to work on things this country really needs? Why is it that I have freedom of speech but only if it is politically correct?
If I were to protest against a president, I could be considered a terrorist, but if I burn police cars, buildings, and our American flag why is this considered to by a First Amendment right?
Why do we spend millions upon millions of dollars on trying to rehabilitate criminals yet we do little or nothing to help the crime victim? Why is it wrong to carry out the death penalty of a mass murderer yet we do thousands of abortions yearly? Why is it considered wrong to use animals for medical research but OK to use a human fetus for medical developments?
If our president or congress tells a lie, to us, the public, it is nothing but politics. If I were to lie to congress, I could be tried.
How can we spend billions of dollars defending the border between South Korea and North Korea and not be able to protect our border between the U.S. and Canada and the U.S. and Mexico?
How can teachers be fired for using the word God in the classroom but it is OK to teach about homosexuality and Islam?
I saw very few (if any) nativity scenes at our public buildings or parks but porn is everywhere (on TV, movies and the Internet). Why?
I have so many “whys” by no answers. What have politicians done with your and my America?
Have we as a nation been sold out for re-election contributions?
Ken Fariss,
Marshall
