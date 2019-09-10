Dear Editor,
I read with interest and considerable concern the opinion column by Rich Manieri in the Saturday, Sept. 7 edition of the HDT. While I completely agree that much of our homicide rate is due to a culture of violence that exists here, it is important to note that he did not recommend any action that would mitigate this situation.
He stated that all Democrats want to do is amend the 2nd Amendment. While I agree that will never happen, it is not for his implied reason. While I am not a Democrat, I have many friends who are and also own numerous guns and support the 2nd Amendment. There is nothing wrong with the amendment. There is considerable disagreement regarding the intention and interpretation, and I expect the various views will never be resolved by argument.
I am an advocate of the facts, which Rich failed to recognize in his column. I encourage you to consider the following comparison of the homicide rate for a few countries. Note that I have quoted the source of the data for each.
For 2017: Norway had 28 homicides, 0.5 per 100,000, (SDG/EUR/CTS); Spain had 307 homicides, 0.7 per 100,000 (EUR/CTS); New Zealand had 35 homicides, 0.7 per 100,000 (NP/CTS); Australia had 203 homicides, 0.8 per 100,000, (EUR/CTS/UNSDC); Canada had 660 homicides, 1.8 per 100,000 (OAS/CTS/SDG); United States had 17,284 homicides, 5.3 per 100,000 (NP/UNSDC/CTS).
Rich’s quote from 2008 Australian study does not match the facts. The homicide rate before the change in the law was about half of our rate, and they were still not satisfied. The gun buyback was only one provision in the new law. Within one year of the new law, the homicide rate was reduced by almost 50%. It is not clear which element of the change was the most effective.
Regarding the comment about the differences in the Australian culture, they love their guns almost as much as we do. The Electorate was so enraged by the action taken by the parliament that none of the MP facilitators of the law were re-elected.
Dave Fitton,
Harrison
