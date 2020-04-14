Dear Editor,
I find the closing of the recycling center and the reasons given questionable.
The local center claimed that the closing was for the welfare of their employees. The head of the Springfield recycling center claimed that it was for the welfare of the users. They contended that the users would come in contact with areas common to other users.
I have been recycling locally for years. I recycle cardboard, glass, tin, plastic and papers. I have rarely seen (let alone come in contact with) one of Inland’s employees. I have never come within six feet of another recycler even before the current recommendation. The only part of the recycling center that I come in contact with is when the soles of my shoes touch the floor.
If we use Inland’s criteria for closing, then all businesses in Harrison should close, even those selling groceries.
I am of the opinion that Inland management has reasons for shutting down other than what they so righteously present to the public.
I am of the opinion that our local officials who have influence over Inland have a civic obligation to get them to reopen immediately.
Paul Christ,
Harrison
(2) comments
I too found the reason for closing questionable.
Agreed!
