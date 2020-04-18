Ozark Opportunities, Inc. is now offering online options for clients to help maintain social distancing guidelines. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, can be accessed by visiting https://ozarkopp.org/utility-assistance. Links to other agencies that can assist residents during the COVID-19 crisis are also readily available on the website.
Educational materials and games for the kids have been added to the Community Resources portion of the website with more content coming soon.
