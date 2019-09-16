9.21-WEB- ts Omaha School Patriot day 2.jpg

Contributed Photo

The school was presented with a flag that was flown over the nation’s capitol in remembrance of 9/11.

Omaha School observed Patriot's Day on Wednesday, Sept. 11. The school was presented with a United States flag that was flown over the United States Capitol in honor of Omaha Schools. Special guests for the program included the Boone County Chapter 6 DAV, Carrollton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 300, Alpena American Legion Post 89. Boone County Judge Hathaway and Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore spoke to the students.

