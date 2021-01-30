Christmas is the time of season for giving in all areas of living. Yet, food insecurity statistics from the Rural
Profile of Arkansas 2019 reports that Boone County has 23.8% of children with food insecurities. The Boone County Extension Homemakers Council wants to bring awareness to this issue and be an ally to those in need. The Council choose to partner with the families and individuals at House of Hope and Cottages. Because House of Hope’s mission is to provide a support system to the homeless, near homeless and the unemployed population while providing basic needs until their lives become stabilized.
HOH strives to help clients restore their quality of life and increase their confidence. On Dec.17, 2020, Boone County Quilters EHC, Grubb Springs EHC, Harrison EHC, Material Girls Sew-ciety EHC and Nightingales EHC delivered 834 pounds of food and $25 to the House of Hope as part of their program called 16 Days of Giving. These clubs are all part of the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Boone County Extension Homemakers Clubs. The greatest poundage (448) of food was delivered by the Material Girls Sew-ciety EHC. Rhonda Laborde MGS EHC member said, “Thank you for letting me
participate today, it touched my spirit heart!”
The clubs are assisting in a two-year Food Insecurity Statewide Community Service Project called “Nourishing our Roots; Nurturing our Future.” The Arkansas Extension Homemakers goals are to provide one million meals by 2021 by focusing on food insecurity. AEHC hopes to make a difference by working together and lowering the number of people who do not have access to food by partnering with state food banks and local food pantries. Director of House of Hope Bill Kneip was excited to have the 23 plus bags for families in the area. He said, “I have just received information this morning about an opportunity to partner with a grant to aid our community and our families. These grocery bags are just exactly what we needed for the commitment.” The Boone County Extension Council plans to continue to with project like this through 2021.
