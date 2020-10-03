North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) is advancing the fight against breast cancer with innovative technology designed to overcome barriers to detection and treatment. “NARMC is now offering wide-angle 3D
mammography services,” says Tom Downes, Director of Imaging Services. The technology offered by Siemens MAMMOMAT Revelation is a leap forward in the fight against breast cancer. The Revelation’s True Breast Tomosynthesis takes multiple images and combines them into a 3D model. This allows physicians to see the breast layer by layer and pinpoint even the smallest breast cancers. The Revelation’s Personalized Soft Compression system produces detailed images while limiting discomfort created by traditional mammography technology “This technology not only allows us to decrease return visits for additional breast imaging, but also helps us detect breast cancer earlier. Finding smaller breast cancers and improving long term patient outcomes is the main goal of the screening mammography program,” says Dr. Drew Sessions, Radiologist at NARMC and
Radiology Associates of the Ozarks.
“NARMC has created an inviting mammography space and an enhanced patient experience for members of our community. We recognize that the time between having a test and getting the results can create a lot of anxious feelings. If you need additional testing or intervention, our team is ready to provide comprehensive world-class care for you and your family, right here at home,” says Josh Bright, PharmD, Vice President of Operations.
“The NARMC radiologists are on site daily meeting with patients, answering questions and addressing concerns. Having the opportunity to speak with our Board Certified physicians during your visit is a unique benefit to mammography at NARMC,” says Vince Leist, President and CEO “We are very fortunate to have an Auxiliary that has made the purchase of this equipment possible. The NARMC Auxiliary is a dedicated group that supports our mission, vision, and values by recognizing the needs within our community. Through
fundraisers, gift shop and thrift store sales, they have made the need a reality for our community,” says Leist.
“Early detection of breast cancer is vital to cancer care. The MAMMOMAT Revelation is the best system to provide the high quality images and an enhanced patient experience,” said Downes.
To schedule a mammogram at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center call 870-414-4888.
