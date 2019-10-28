The A.B.A.T.E toy runs are scheduled for Harrison and Jasper. The Harrison Run will meet on the square at noon on Nov. 24. The run will go to the Elks Lodge.
The Jasper Run will meet at noon on the Jasper square and go to the American Legion building.
For more information, contact Richard Vermeulen at (870) 754-7859.
