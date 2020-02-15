Arkansas State University has released the list of students who were awarded diplomas on the undergraduate and graduate levels during the 2019 fall commencement ceremony Dec. 14 in the First National Bank Arena on campus.
Chancellor Kelly Damphousse conferred graduates from seven colleges including Agriculture, Neil Griffin College of Business, Education and Behavioral Science, Engineering and Computer Science, Liberal Arts and Communication, Nursing and Health Professions, and Sciences and Mathematics, along with Undergraduate Studies. Doctorate, specialist, master, bachelor and associate degrees were awarded.
Graduates represented 62 of 75 counties in Arkansas, 42 states and 14 countries around the world.
The following list contains graduates from the area:
Boone, Harrison, Lauren Mae Hopkins, Bachelor Science Education, Mid-Level Education, Magna Cum Laude
Boone, Harrison, Amber Leigh Likes, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership
Boone, Lead Hill, Billy Heath Richardson, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership
Boone, Lead Hill, Debra Mae Richardson, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership
Carroll, Berryville, Erwin I. Diaz, Bachelor of Arts, Economics
Carroll, Berryville, Gail Teresa Hunter, Certificate Program, Special Education Director
Carroll, Berryville, Shania Nicole Merriman, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, Nursing
Carroll, Green Forest, Michele Dawn McCoy, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership
Carroll, Huntsville, Melissa Blanche Mason Wilson, Master of Science, Early Childhood Services
Madison, Combs, Kendra N. Glenn, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum and Instruction
Madison, Huntsville, Danielle Nicole Marshall, Master of Science in Education, Reading
Marion, Flippin, Megan Nicole Coatney, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing
Marion, Flippin, Breanna N. Cowart, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, Nursing
Marion, Flippin, Kimberly A. DeRouen, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, Nursing
Marion, Flippin, Melissa Penn, Bachelor of Arts, Criminology
Marion, Summit, Kyli Jo Duffy, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route
Newton, Western Grove, Brooklyn Nickole Campbell, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route
