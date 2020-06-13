Compton

Gayle Slape, Dean’s List

Bull Shoals

Spencer Politte, Chancellor’s List

Diamond City

Sabrina Sturtevant, Chancellor’s List

Flippin

Makayla Brannon, Chancellor’s List

Heather Curtis, Chancellor’s List

Kayelee Elliott, Chancellor’s List

Marlie Flippin, Chancellor’s List

Ashley Johnson, Chancellor’s List

Emily Pokorny, Chancellor’s List

Shelby Fischer, Dean’s List

Caleb Howse, Dean’s List

Harrison

Taylor Coy, Chancellor’s List

Julianna Cramer, Chancellor’s List

Callie Hinson, Chancellor’s List

Madison Presley, Chancellor’s List

Crystal Smith, Chancellor’s List

Payton Tennison, Chancellor’s List

Seth Waters, Chancellor’s List

Emmaline Williams, Chancellor’s List

Summit

Kyli Davenport, Chancellor’s List

Yellville

Mikayla Bowers, Chancellor’s List

Kacy Monroe, Chancellor’s List

Angela Burleigh, Dean’s List

