Compton
Gayle Slape, Dean’s List
Bull Shoals
Spencer Politte, Chancellor’s List
Diamond City
Sabrina Sturtevant, Chancellor’s List
Flippin
Makayla Brannon, Chancellor’s List
Heather Curtis, Chancellor’s List
Kayelee Elliott, Chancellor’s List
Marlie Flippin, Chancellor’s List
Ashley Johnson, Chancellor’s List
Emily Pokorny, Chancellor’s List
Shelby Fischer, Dean’s List
Caleb Howse, Dean’s List
Harrison
Taylor Coy, Chancellor’s List
Julianna Cramer, Chancellor’s List
Callie Hinson, Chancellor’s List
Madison Presley, Chancellor’s List
Crystal Smith, Chancellor’s List
Payton Tennison, Chancellor’s List
Seth Waters, Chancellor’s List
Emmaline Williams, Chancellor’s List
Summit
Kyli Davenport, Chancellor’s List
Yellville
Mikayla Bowers, Chancellor’s List
Kacy Monroe, Chancellor’s List
Angela Burleigh, Dean’s List
