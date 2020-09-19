JONESBORO – Arkansas State University has released the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Summer Commencement.
The Summer Commencement ceremony was conducted Friday, Aug. 7, in Centennial Bank Stadium. The ceremony, the first held outdoors at A-State since 1986, was conducted according to public health guidelines because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The university awarded diplomas at the associate, bachelor, master, specialist and doctoral levels, along with various program certificates, through the various colleges: Agriculture, Neil Griffin College of Business, Education and Behavioral Science, Engineering and Computer Science, Liberal Arts and Communication, Nursing and Health Professions, Sciences and Mathematics, and University College.
Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 are Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 are Cum Laude.
Boone County
Camille Dee Ann Curtis, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership
Blake K. Hanney, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership
Rachel Nadine Mathieu, Master of Science in Education, Reading
Rebecca Nicole Stephens, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership
Shelby R. Turner, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Science, Radiologic Sciences
Carroll County
Kendra R. Turner, Master of Science in Education, Reading
Marion County
Spencer Scott Politte, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science, Summa Cum Laude, Honors Program
Christopher Lee Garner, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership
Newton County
Mia Susan Raulston, Master of Science in Education, Education Theory and Practice
Searcy County
Morgan B. Smith, Master of Science in Education, Reading
