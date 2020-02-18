Students on the Chancellor’s and Dean’s Lists for fall 2019 at Arkansas State University have been announced. Combined, the group totals 2,358 students. The lists also includes 101 students from Campus Querétaro, Mexico, who met the academic requirements for the two categories.
The two lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade point averages while enrolled in 12 or more credit hours of study.
The Chancellor’s List includes students who earned a grade point average of 3.80 to 4.0 for spring Chancellor’s List. The Dean’s List includes students with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.79.
Chancellor’s List
Sabrina Sturtevant of Diamond City,
Taylor Coy of Harrison,
Julianna Cramer of Harrison
Lauren Hopkins of Harrison
Madison Presley of Harrison
Seth Waters of Harrison
Madison Eastburn of Eureka Springs,
Spencer Politte of Bull Shoals,
Makayla Brannon of Flippin
Heather Curtis of Flippin
Kimberly Derouen of Flippin
Ashley Johnson of Flippin
Emily Pokorny of Flippin
Kyli Davenport of Summit
Mikayla Bowers of Yellville
Angela Burleigh of Yellville
Kacy Monroe of Yellville
Dean’s List
Callie Hinson of Harrison
Carlee Spears of Harrison
Payton Tennison of Harrison
Shelby Turner of Harrison
Dayton Williams of Berryville
Kayelee Elliott of Flippin
Caleb Howse of Flippin
