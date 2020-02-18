Students on the Chancellor’s and Dean’s Lists for fall 2019 at Arkansas State University have been announced. Combined, the group totals 2,358 students. The lists also includes 101 students from Campus Querétaro, Mexico, who met the academic requirements for the two categories.

The two lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade point averages while enrolled in 12 or more credit hours of study.

The Chancellor’s List includes students who earned a grade point average of 3.80 to 4.0 for spring Chancellor’s List. The Dean’s List includes students with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.79.

Chancellor’s List

Sabrina Sturtevant of Diamond City,

Taylor Coy of Harrison,

Julianna Cramer of Harrison

Lauren Hopkins of Harrison

Madison Presley of Harrison

Seth Waters of Harrison

Madison Eastburn of Eureka Springs,

Spencer Politte of Bull Shoals,

Makayla Brannon of Flippin

Heather Curtis of Flippin

Kimberly Derouen of Flippin

Ashley Johnson of Flippin

Emily Pokorny of Flippin

Kyli Davenport of Summit

Mikayla Bowers of Yellville

Angela Burleigh of Yellville

Kacy Monroe of Yellville

Dean’s List

Callie Hinson of Harrison

Carlee Spears of Harrison

Payton Tennison of Harrison

Shelby Turner of Harrison

Dayton Williams of Berryville

Kayelee Elliott of Flippin

Caleb Howse of Flippin

