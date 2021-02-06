Students on the Chancellor’s and Dean’s Lists for the fall semester of 2020 at Arkansas State University have been announced. The lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade point averages while enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours of study.

The Chancellor’s List includes students who earned a grade point average of 4.0 in fall classes. The Dean’s List includes students with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.99.

Compton

Gayle Slape, Chancellor’s List

Diamond City

Sabrina Sturtevant, Chancellor’s List

Eureka Springs

Madison Eastburn, Chancellor’s List

Flippin

Ericca Hopper, Chancellor’s List

Harrison

Katrina Alexander, Chancellor’s List

Kassandra Laughery-Mcbryde, Chancellor’s List

Ashley Mathis, Chancellor’s List

Payton Tennison, Chancellor’s List

Regena Catt, Dean’s List

Julianna Cramer, Dean’s List

Mary Mathis, Dean’s List

Nina Ramsey, Dean’s List

Huntsville

Emily Yates, Chancellor’s List

Yellville

Lakeshia Bruce, Chancellor’s List

Kyli Davenport, Chancellor’s List

Angela Burleigh, Dean’s List

Kelsie O'Meara, Dean’s List

Mary Stephens, Dean’s List

