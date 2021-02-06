Students on the Chancellor’s and Dean’s Lists for the fall semester of 2020 at Arkansas State University have been announced. The lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade point averages while enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours of study.
The Chancellor’s List includes students who earned a grade point average of 4.0 in fall classes. The Dean’s List includes students with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.99.
Compton
Gayle Slape, Chancellor’s List
Diamond City
Sabrina Sturtevant, Chancellor’s List
Eureka Springs
Madison Eastburn, Chancellor’s List
Flippin
Ericca Hopper, Chancellor’s List
Harrison
Katrina Alexander, Chancellor’s List
Kassandra Laughery-Mcbryde, Chancellor’s List
Ashley Mathis, Chancellor’s List
Payton Tennison, Chancellor’s List
Regena Catt, Dean’s List
Julianna Cramer, Dean’s List
Mary Mathis, Dean’s List
Nina Ramsey, Dean’s List
Huntsville
Emily Yates, Chancellor’s List
Yellville
Lakeshia Bruce, Chancellor’s List
Kyli Davenport, Chancellor’s List
Angela Burleigh, Dean’s List
Kelsie O'Meara, Dean’s List
Mary Stephens, Dean’s List
