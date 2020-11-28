Arkansas State University continues the fall 2020 semester Monday under its Thanksgiving Option in the Return to Learn plan. Chancellor Kelly Damphousse announced the decision to move the majority of remaining classes and final exams to online modes earlier this semester.
Approved laboratory and experiential-learning classes will continue in face-to-face mode, and all offices remain open on campus to support A-State students who will complete their fall semester. The semester officially ends on Friday, Dec. 18, which is also the last day for the university during 2020. Fall Commencement is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19.
Unlike the shift to online delivery in spring 2020, on-campus housing, dining and other student services also remain open, along with academic support services like the Dean B. Ellis Library, student advising centers and academic assistance spaces like The Learning Commons.
