EUREKA SPRINGS— A $10 million endowment created and funded this fall promises to put Eureka Springs School of the Arts (ESSA) on a trajectory of nationwide impact.
In September, Windgate Foundation established the endowment at the Arkansas Community Foundation to provide ongoing operating support for the two-decades-old school of art and fine craft.
The endowment is expected to produce $400,000 per year in operating support, after a required one-year waiting period. Most of the income generated from this gift is intended to replace annual grants that Windgate has been making for many years to ESSA, and the rest will add welcome stability to the school’s annual funding. In addition, the Foundation provided a $400,000 bridge grant to be distributed in the first year to catalyze immediate impact.
“This is an exceptional and transformative investment in ESSA by a long-time and committed partner,” said Kelly McDonough, Executive Director of the school. “With this support we can expect ESSA to mature into national prominence on par with blue-chip schools such as the Penland School of Crafts, Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts, and Haystack Mountain School of Crafts.”
“This support further establishes Northwest Arkansas as an art--and artists’-mecca...not just a nationally recognized destination for viewing and experiencing great art but also for making it,” McDonough added.
The gift arises from some 15 years of collaboration between the school and the foundation. Through the years, the foundation has funded multiple buildings and land acquisition.
“Many years ago, we were pleased to hear that several artists were determined to establish a school to teach the arts, one that would be located in Eureka Springs,” said Robyn Horn, Windgate Foundation Board Chair. “We are impressed with the tenacity of the ESSA’s founders, the professionalism and dedication of its staff and the wide range of opportunities the school has for students to come and learn how to make art. Our hope is to guarantee ESSA’s future, and to inspire others to join us in supporting an organization that has such a dynamic effect on artists. Our state is becoming one that supports the arts, realizing that its impact is economic as well as inspirational.”
The endowment will allow the school to shift its stance to a longer-term perspective and focus future fundraising on scholarships and campus development. It will also assist the school in hiring and retaining permanent staff and building the programming through the recruitment of talented and magnetic instructors.
Ongoing fundraising efforts will be essential to build and equip additional studios and facilities to meet a growing demand and to provide scholarship support to a growing student body.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.