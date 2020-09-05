North Central Arkansas Adoption Coalition regretfully announces the cancellation of our 15th Adoption Picnic for 2020 normally held the first Saturday in October. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, we felt it would not be responsible of us to plan this event.
To all our faithful supporters, we want you to know we will continue to be of assistance to DCFS in any way we can to aid in the forging of adoptive children with their future forever homes and bring attention to the need for foster and adoptive homes.
Visit our fb page at North Central Arkansas Adoption Coalition.
