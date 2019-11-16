Dr. Abe Akel, Jr. has been practicing Optometry at Kilgore Vision Center for the last 13 years and has been an Optometrist in Harrison for over 40 years. Now that he is retiring, there will be time to do all of the things he wanted to do. Dr. Akel has always been helpful to patients and staff at the clinic as well as always bringing fun.
It is often said that success is something you can find and enjoy. Ralph Waldo Emerson said it best,
“To laugh often and much, to wind the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children, to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends. To appreciate beauty, to find the best in others, to leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition. To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived here. This is to have succeeded!”
Dr. Abe Akel, Jr. and Shelby Akel found success just as described by Emerson.
We would like to wish Dr. Akel, his children and grandchildren many happy years to make memories and enjoy life together.
Congratulations from your friends and family at Kilgore Vision Clinic.
