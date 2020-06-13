Duke University awarded nearly 6,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees on May 10.
Allison K. Hamm of Alpena received her Doctor of Theology, Hebrew Bible with a minor in Interfaith Collaboration. Hamm is the daughter of Steve and Karen Hamm of Alpena. She received her undergraduate degree from John Brown University in Siloam Springs.
While Duke’s traditional in-person commencement ceremony was postponed, graduating students celebrated via an interactive digital experience, Marking the Moment: Duke 2020 [https://2020.duke.edu/], where hundreds of people contributed words of congratulations, advice and encouragement to graduates.
