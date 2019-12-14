For the 2019-2020 school year Alpena Schools recruited Cherra Dickard, a volunteer certified cheer coach, to coach the cheerleading squad after the last cheer coach stepped down. Although she cheered for 3 years at Alpena this is her first year coaching. Her favorite thing about coaching at Alpena is the support she gets from the faculty, parents, and community. She believes that patience, being positive even at failure, and consistency are a few qualities that make a good cheer coach. Her favorite thing about cheerleading is learning new routines while she thinks the hardest part of coaching is watching someone fail and have to sit back and figure out what they did wrong on their own. The cheerleaders and the students at Alpena motivate her to be a coach. She believes that being a great role model inside and outside of the gym is being someone others look up to and trust. She tries to bring positive energy to the team by starting everyday with an inspirational quote she sends out to the cheerleading group message. Some of her goals for the cheer team this year are to become better each day and put on amazing performances for the audience. - by Hadassah Toliver
