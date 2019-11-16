11.9-WEB- Alpena Vet assembly.jpg

The Alpena EAST class led the Tribute to Veterans on Nov 11. The program was organized and led by students in the class: Ashley Johnson and Brianna Moore with the help of community partner Randy Lane. The Alpena FCCLA club presented the veterans with a brunch following the ceremony.

