The Alpena EAST class led the Tribute to Veterans on Nov 11. The program was organized and led by students in the class: Ashley Johnson and Brianna Moore with the help of community partner Randy Lane. The Alpena FCCLA club presented the veterans with a brunch following the ceremony.
