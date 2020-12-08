12.5 alpena school grant-WEB.jpg

Contributed Photo

Shannan Hudson, physical education instructor, is excited to purchase archery equipment for the students of Alpena Schools with the grant money.

The Alpena School District recently received a $1000 grant from ISEP (Innovative Solutions For Educational Partnerships) This grant money will be used to purchase archery equipment for Alpena’s physical education classes. ISEP is a non-profit agency created to develop and/or expand the non-traditional relationships between public education agencies and the community-based/private sector.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.