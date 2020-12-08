The Alpena School District recently received a $1000 grant from ISEP (Innovative Solutions For Educational Partnerships) This grant money will be used to purchase archery equipment for Alpena’s physical education classes. ISEP is a non-profit agency created to develop and/or expand the non-traditional relationships between public education agencies and the community-based/private sector.
