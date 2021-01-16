Alpena students put their spelling skills to the task during the school spelling bee.

Winners from the 1st and 2nd grade are:

1st place-Remington Cooper

2nd place-Matty Massengale

3rd place-Paislee Methvin

Winners from the 3rd and 4th grade are:

1st place-Gwendolyn Rinehart

2nd place-Corbin Snowden

3rd place-Kamri Case

Winners from the 5th and 6th grade are:

1st place-Abby Sims

2nd place-Chase Humphrey

3rd place-Grady Massengale

Winners from the 7th and 8th grade are:

1st place-Ella Curry

2nd place-Gwendolyn Rinehart

3rd place-Avery Hulsey

The following students have qualified to represent Alpena Schools at the Boone County Spelling Bee:

5th Grade: Kennedy Hudson, Blair Eppes and Abby Underdown

6th Grade: Chase Humphrey, Grady Massengale and Candice Moore

8th Grade: Gwendolyn Rinehart, Avery Hulsey and Crandall Eppes

