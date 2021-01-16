Alpena students put their spelling skills to the task during the school spelling bee.
Winners from the 1st and 2nd grade are:
1st place-Remington Cooper
2nd place-Matty Massengale
3rd place-Paislee Methvin
Winners from the 3rd and 4th grade are:
1st place-Gwendolyn Rinehart
2nd place-Corbin Snowden
3rd place-Kamri Case
Winners from the 5th and 6th grade are:
1st place-Abby Sims
2nd place-Chase Humphrey
3rd place-Grady Massengale
Winners from the 7th and 8th grade are:
1st place-Ella Curry
2nd place-Gwendolyn Rinehart
3rd place-Avery Hulsey
The following students have qualified to represent Alpena Schools at the Boone County Spelling Bee:
5th Grade: Kennedy Hudson, Blair Eppes and Abby Underdown
6th Grade: Chase Humphrey, Grady Massengale and Candice Moore
8th Grade: Gwendolyn Rinehart, Avery Hulsey and Crandall Eppes
