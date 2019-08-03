On Friday, April 5, Alpena 5th & 6th grade students competed at the NWARSEF in Fayetteville. Awards: 2nd place winners: Cameron Dickard-Environmental Management, Kaylee Stephenson-Environmental Science,
Zachary Young-Math Science, & Bayleigh & Rhonnie Jetton-TEAM; 1st place winners: Nella Forney-Animal Science, Ella Curry-Earth Science; Overall Awards: Nella Forney-Best 5th grade project, & Nella Forney Overall Mid-Division 1st place
Six Alpena 5th & 6th grade students were selected to represent Arkansas at the GLOBE SE Regional Student Research Symposium (SRS) in Atlanta, Georgia, May 10-11. The Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) Program is an international science and education program that provides students and the public worldwide with the opportunity to participate in data collection and the scientific process, and contribute meaningfully to our understanding of the Earth system and global environment. Announced by the U.S. Government on Earth Day in 1994, GLOBE launched its worldwide implementation in 1995. The GLOBE program is sponsored by NASA, and also supported by NOAA, NSF, and the U.S. Department of State. The GLOBE program is comprised of 121 countries and currently more than 35,424 schools. This year, students in Mr. Roses 5th & 6th grade classes have collected and submitted more than 8,000 data entries to GLOBE and have received 7 honor roll certificates. Alpena students have 9 Research Reports posted on the GLOBE website which detail their projects. The Alpena 5th & 6th grade students are ranked in the top 5 schools in the world for active data collection in 8 different categories during the past 30 days. (The GLOBE webpage is located at globe.gov)
Cameron Dickard, 6th grade student from Alpena, represented the Southeast GLOBE Region at the 23rd Annual GLOBE International Meeting in Detroit Michigan, July 14–19. (globe.gov for more info)
Cameron presented his research to scientist, teachers, and students from about 36 different countries. Then, he spent about three days working with other students, conducting environmental research and collecting data, then presenting their findings at the conference. (Cameron also went camping, kayaking, and hiking along with many more activities at the Howell Nature Center). He made friends with students from many different countries.
It was a Great experience for Cameron and his science teacher, Mr. Rose. They made new friends with people from all around the world. GLOBE directors from other countries want Alpena students to collaborate with students from their countries on several different research topics during the coming school year. The students at Alpena will also have the opportunity to collaborate with NASA scientists on several different research topics and will be able to contribute data to NASA research projects. Mr. Rose was also able to make connections with other GLOBE teachers in the USA and they are planning joint research projects for their students to participate in together.
