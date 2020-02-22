Alpena Schools will host the EAST Night Out on March 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Alpena High School in classroom 303. The event will celebrate the accomplishments of the EAST. The group has been working on several projects including:
Virtual Reality School Safety: In this project, two students are working to teach safety habits to other students. Students who can experience things first hand are more likely to retain those experiences. This project was made into a VR game so students can experience the steps and procedures needed to take within a drill.
Veteran's Day Assembly: This team plans the Veterans Day Assembly. The position to take their place is open and they are currently looking for replacements that can take over the project after they graduate.
Security Shades: Students are making curtains to cover windows when a school intruder or someone dangerous
comes to our school.
Made In The Shade: This EAST project is to provide shading outside in order to make outdoor seating arrangements more comfortable.This project will benefit students who are sensitive to the sun and those who don't like being in the sun for a long time.
Operation Beautiful: This team wants to inspire the girls on our campus to feel like they're good enough and not think less of themselves. Whether it be to lend a hand or to be a friend, this group wants to help others look past their flaws and accept who they are.
Cemetery Mapping: This group is reviving an old EAST project. This project involves remapping the Alpena cemetery.
Student Parking: This group is repainting the numbers in the student parking lot so that your able to know what number is actually in that parking spot.
Student Tutoring: Many students in EAST go to the elementary in the afternoons in order to tutor. They may help students read, spell, or just provide help when needed.
2D Animation Software Tutorial: This project involves making a tutorial about how to use free 2D animation
software.
Quotes To Cope: Using quotes, this group hopes to resolve the problem of the lack of self confidence in the students.
Alpena Miniature Library: Alpena is a small town, so it can't justify having a full-size library. The Alpena Miniature Library will be at the Alpena
Community Center, and it will always be open and available.
The Alpena Schools would like to thank Carroll County Solid Waste, Dr. Bernal Green-Quintilla, Anstaff Bank and all of the anonymous donors that make these special projects possible.
