The American Legion Allen-McKinney Post 44 is excited to announce that after a hiatus of four months American Legion BINGO is back. Games resume on Tuesday, Aug. 11, and will continue
every Tuesday thereafter.
Doors will be open at 4:30 p.m. with Early Bird games starting at 5:30 p.m. Regular games will begin after
Early Bird play concludes (approximately 6 p.m.).
There are cash payouts for each Early Bird and regular game played with higher cash payouts for three
special games. One of the special games is a progressive jackpot. The amount increases each week that
there is no winner.
American Legion Bingo is played in the Jack Williams Memorial Veterans Hall inside the Harrison Elks Lodge located at 1521 Highway 62 65 N, Harrison, AR 72601.
COVID-19 Precautions: In order to provide the safest environment possible, all tables and chairs will be sanitized with a disinfectant prior to public entry. Hand sanitizer will be available at all entrances. Seating will be arranged so as to maintain a minimum of six feet between players. Only one player per table unless from the same household. Face covering is required if within six feet of another person. Masks will be available.
