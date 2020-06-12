The American Legion, Allen-McKinney Post 44, Harrison, elected new officers for the 2020-2021 year. Nominations were heard three times over three months and were finalized and closed at its meeting on June 6, 2020. Offices filled were for Commander, 1st Vice-Commander, 2nd Vice Commander, Sgt-at-Arms, Chaplain and Historian. Each newly elected officer is elected for a one year term.
Commander Lonnie E. Anderson was elected for a fourth term, but declared that this is his last term as Commander. "It is not good for the organization to have the same commander for too long", said Anderson. "Four years is enough for any one person. The organization needs the new ideas, enthusiasm and leadership style of a new leader for the organization to remain a vital and growing entity".
Fred Schmidt will be serving his fourth year as an elected officer. Schmidt served in the position of 1st Vice-Commander this last year after having served two terms as 2nd Vice-Commander previously. This will make the third time that Schmidt has been elected as the 2nd Vice-Commander.
Charles Poziombka was elected to his fourth term as Chaplain while Joe Puett, Jr. was elected to his fourth term has historian. Puett also serves in the appointed position of Adjutant.
The husband and wife team of Lionel and Paula Cantu were elected to the positions of 1st Vice-Commander and Sgt-at-Arms, respectively. This will be both of the Cantu's first time as officers in the Allen-McKinney Post 44.
Commander Anderson added that, "We are looking forward to another great year as we continue to service the needs of veterans and the children of veterans while continuing to foster the ideals of Americanism and a strong national defense".
