The American Legion Alllen-Mckinney Post 44 of Harrison proudly presents the 3rd Annual Jack Williams Award for First Responders Banquet and Awards Ceremony to recognize and honor those first responders who have exceeded the duty requirements expected of his or her position and has demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement.
For the purposes of this award, the use of the words “First Responders” include any living, active, full-time paid Law Enforcement Officer, Dispatcher of Certified Firefighter who is also a member of the Harrison Police Department, the Harrison Fire Department, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, the Arkansas State Police Troop I, and EMS from the North Arkansas Regional Medical Service or be a Boone County volunteer fire fighter.
Americans, especially since the tragic day of Sept. 11, 2001, understand the heroism, bravery and importance of our nation’s first responders and their role in helping to safeguard life and property. The Preamble to the Constitution of The American Legions includes as one of its objectives…”to maintain Law and Order.” As concerned citizens and veterans, Legionnaires have always fostered a strong sense of law and order and have upheld the protection of American citizens and the American way of life. They have always held first responders in the highest regard, and many posts and departments around the country recognize outstanding first responders of various jurisdictions who daily serve our communities and frequently lay their lives on the line.
The award is named after Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Jack Williams. Jack Williams was born and lived in Harrison and Boone County. He was a Navy Corpsman and his duties were much like First Responders in civilian lives. He saved lives.
Jack Williams courageously gave his life while serving with the 3rd Battalion, 28th Marines, 5th Marine Division on Iwo Jima on March 3, 1945. By his courageous determination, unwavering fortitude and valiant performance of duty, while seriously wounded himself, and sacrificing his life so that others could be saved, serves as an inspiring example of heroism, in keeping with the highest of traditions of the U.S. Navy and First Responders everywhere.
We are asking you to join us in our program. The First Annual Jack Williams Award for First Responders banquet and ceremony was held on March 5, 2018 and was a great success with over 200 attendees. This year we expect over 300. Ask your American Legion representative to see an example of the program.
The Jack Williams Award Banquet is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on March 9 at the L.E. Durand Center. Doors will be open by no later than 6 p.m.
For more information, contact your American Legion Representative.
