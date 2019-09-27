The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at North Arkansas College on Wednesday, Oct. 9 in the JPH conference room on Northark’s South Campus. You can schedule an appointment by calling (800) 733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “NorthArkansasCollege”. Everyone who donates will receive a free t-shirt!
