Hobbs State Park explores moons.
But first, the cow must jump over the moon. But what moon? There are so many. In our solar system we have 139 moons, depending how and what you count. A moon is a natural satellite rotating around a planet. While moons vary in size, each moon is much smaller than its planet.
The inner Solar System includes the planets Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars. Of all the known moons in our Solar System, only three are in the inner region. Mars has two, and the Earth has but one.
Go past the asteroids, and outside of Pluto with just one, the Outer Solar System planets claim a plethora of moons. Neptune has 13, Uranus has 27, Saturn comes in with 33, and Jupiter wins the prize with 62 moons.
Some moons are sulfurous, some are volcanic, some are icy, while others are peppered with hundreds of craters and deep canyons. The mountains of Uranus are over 10 miles high. Come to Hobbs State Park and learn more strange and wonderful things about all the moons in our solar system. The focus of the evening will be the Earth’s moon and those of Jupiter and Saturn.
Where: Hobbs State Park visitor center located on Hwy 12 just east of the Hwy. 12/War Eagle Road intersection.
When: Sunday, Sept. 7
Time: Lecture at 6 p.m. with night sky viewing a little after 7 p.m.
Cost: Free. The public is invited. For more information on Hobbs State Park programs, trails, picnicking, or meeting room rentals, call (479) 789-5000
Also see: http://www.friendsofhobbs.com/ and www.ArkansasStateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea
