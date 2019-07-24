Alesha Anderson, a nursing student at North Arkansas College, is the recipient of a General Federation of Women's Clubs of Arkansas Nursing Scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year. The award is made on the basis of academic promise, character, and leadership. Alesha was sponsored by The Twentieth Century Club of Harrison and pictured with her at the June Club meeting are Education Chair, Jane Adair, and President, Gwen Gresham.

