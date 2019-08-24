PIGGOTT — John Dennis Anderson, an accomplished oral interpreter who presents biographical performances of America’s greatest authors, will be the featured performer at the anniversary banquet and dinner theatre celebration of the Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center’s 20th anniversary, Saturday, Sept. 7.
The celebration begins at 6 p.m. at the Pfeiffer-Janes House, 1021 West Cherry Street, with hors d’oeuvres and drinks. At 7 p.m., attendees will move to the Southern Traditions Event Hall at the Piggott Square for an evening of dinner theatre with Anderson. Tickets are $35 and are available by calling 870-598-3487 or visiting Hemingway.AState.edu<http://hemingway.astate.edu/>.
Anderson, a native of Waco, Texas, now living on Cape Cod, is a performance studies scholar and professor emeritus in the Department of Communication Studies at Emerson College. In addition to Ernest Hemingway, Anderson performs as the authors Henry James, William Faulkner, Washington Irving, Robert Frost, Henry Beston, Louis Bromfield, Lynn Riggs and (coming in 2020) Marshall McLuhan. He also has performed a one-man show about Charles Dickens’ reading tours.
He earned degrees in communication studies from Baylor University (B.A. and M.A.) and the University of Texas at Austin (Ph.D.), all with concentrations in the study of literature through performance. He was the 2013 co-recipient of the Leslie Irene Coger Award for Distinguished Performance and received the 2014 Performance Studies Division’s Distinguished Service Award, both from the National Communication Association.
For more information on Anderson, see his website at jdanderson.org<http://jdanderson.org/>.
Anderson’s performance is well-timed, since this fall also marks the 90th anniversary of the publication of A Farewell to Arms. The museum is the site where Hemingway penned much of this iconic novel and is part of the Arkansas State University Heritage Sites.
