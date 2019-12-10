The Angel Tree for Animals will be helping neglected, abandoned or abused Animals in and around Marion County, Ark.

Stop in to any of the participating Real Estate Offices in Marion County and pick up an Angel Tag with suggested needs for Have A Heart Pet Shelter and Hope For Horses Rescue and return your donations of food or other supplies. The following real estate offices are participating:

BBB United Country in Yellville

Davenport Realty in Yellville

ERA Doty in Flippin

Home and Ranch in Yellville

Contact Marie at (623) 703-4453.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.