The Angel Tree for Animals will be helping neglected, abandoned or abused Animals in and around Marion County, Ark.
Stop in to any of the participating Real Estate Offices in Marion County and pick up an Angel Tag with suggested needs for Have A Heart Pet Shelter and Hope For Horses Rescue and return your donations of food or other supplies. The following real estate offices are participating:
BBB United Country in Yellville
Davenport Realty in Yellville
ERA Doty in Flippin
Home and Ranch in Yellville
Contact Marie at (623) 703-4453.
