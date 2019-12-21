This past Monday, my wife and I volunteered to rings the bells for the local Salvation Army at the entrance to Walmart. We consider it to be a very worthwhile cause and the two hours was a small contribution to make. the day started warm, for December, but in the afternoon a north wind blew in colder air and by our time slot it was quite chilly. It was gratifying to greet people and to see the contributions made by so many. Bless each one for their gift.
We had dressed in layers to withstand the cold but it still crept in on us. Near the end of our time period, a white truck stopped and a young man hopped out. In the truck was a little older gentleman. Father and son I expect. We did not know them. The young man had four cups of hot chocolate purchased from a nearby fast food place. They said they had seen us and appreciated the work we were doing and wanted to give us, and our co-bell ringers at the other end, something to warm us up.
The hot chocolate was tasty, warmed our bodies, and was greatly appreciated. We may never know their names, but their kind act will forever warm our soul and spirit. With all of the negative things we see and hear about in our world, it is reassuring to now that we still have “Angels” among us.
—James and Ann Still
