Margaret Pruett, of Harrison, was the very happy winner of the progressive jackpot of $255.75 on Tuesday, 19 January. "Margaret did not say how she was going to spend the money" said Post Commander Lonnie Anderson. "But I am sure that she and husband Joe Puett, Jr., a U.S. Air Force Veteran, will find a good way to spend it all."
The American Legion Bingo is played every Tuesday night in the Jack Williams Memorial Veterans Hall at the Harrison Elks Lodge located at 1521 Highway 62 65 N, Harrison. Early Bird play starts at 5:30PM with regular games starting after Early Bird finishes at approximately 6:00PM. Players play for cash prizes. Snacks and beverages are available. COVID-19 distancing and mask rules apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.