Anstaff Bank will be donating a total of $40,000 to 18 school districts and two colleges in the counties in which the bank operates. The donation will be to provide funds to help with the educational needs of their students during this difficult time.
“We are currently living in a very challenging time because of COVID-19,” said Steve Stafford, Chairman/CEO of Anstaff Bank. “We hope this contribution will assist the teachers, students and staff as
the districts prepare for the opening of our schools, so that they can have the best possible school year.”
Since 1931, Anstaff Bank has provided a full line of financial services with an emphasis on putting the customer’s needs first. Anstaff has expanded to 13 locations in Green Forest, Berryville, Harrison, Jasper, Huntsville, Kingston, Flippin, Mountain Home and Norfork. For more information about Anstaff Bank, visit anstaffbank.com.
