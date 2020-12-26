After 31 years of devoted service with the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Arkansas, Donna Plumlee has announced her retirement. Retirement date is set for Jan. 1, 2021.
Donna began with Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Arkansas in 1990. She has held many positions throughout her career including Administrative Assistant, Office Manager, In Home/Case Management Program Specialist, Financial Assistant, In-Home Service Program Specialist, DME/Pers Coordinator, Client Service Program Specialist and most recent as Executive Assistant.
The Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Arkansas is a non-profit organization serving individuals that are 60 years of age and older, disabled, disabled veterans and their family caregivers in Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Madison, Marion, Newton, Searcy and Washington Counties in Northwest Arkansas
since 1979.
Donna has been an integral part of the Agency’s success and continuity. Her valuable knowledge and
expertise will be greatly missed. She understands and takes the mission of the Area Agency on Aging
very serious by doing whatever it takes to ensure client needs are taken care of and helped implement
many of the procedures and programs the Agency still offers today. Some of Donna’s many accomplishments in her career include helping with lobbying efforts during the soda pop tax and cigarette tax campaigns. She also was the first housing assistant within the agency and helped start renovations and getting certified to build HUD 202 Section 8 housing. Donna also helped start and supervise the AAPD program and was also successful in attaining Medicare Accreditation for the agency. Over the years and wearing the many hats she has worn, Donna has helped supervise, train, and develop other employees and successfully assisted with many changes with professionalism and was always willing to fill in where needed to make sure vital programs and daily operations went on undeterred.
Donna and her husband Herb are longtime residents of Harrison where Donna enjoys spending time
with her family, loves music and singing, playing multiple instruments including guitar and piano, and is a very talented artist. Donna is known for being a classy, stylish and caring person that makes everyone she comes in contact with feel special and loved. Donna enjoys four children and four grandchildren.
Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Arkansas congratulates and wishes Donna the best as she starts this
new chapter in life.
