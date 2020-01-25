The history of Arkansas is filled with many interesting stories, thanks to the residents that have inhabited the area. Fortunately, much of the information has been recorded by dedicated researchers and genealogists for us to enjoy. In the upcoming months, Ancestor Fairs will be held to allow us to learn more about the families that occupied and developed the place we call home today.
Websites such as Ancestry.com have become extremely popular due to the craving for information about the members of our families that paved the way to our existence. Hearing stories about our great great grandparents often helps us gain a better understanding of who we are.
There are 2 Ancestor Fairs currently scheduled to provide us with a chance to learn or share information of the generations of the past. They are free for the public to attend and will feature speakers to share their knowledge of the events and people of the Ozarks.
Marion County Heritage Society will be host its 1st Ancestor Fair on April 25 at the Estes-Williams Legion Hut in Yellville. Family historians, genealogical/historical societies, patriotic descendant organizations and anyone interested in sharing information and learning more about their ancestors is invited to attend this free event. Tables and chairs will be provided for those wanting to share information, display photos and documents.
Learn about or share your family story, local history and more. Guest speakers will provide fascinating and helpful information to all those interested in genealogy or the people and stories of yesteryear.
Admission is free to the Fair for both attendees and exhibitors. The scope of the Marion County Heritage Ancestor Fair extends throughout North Arkansas, Southern Missouri, and surrounding areas. All those who have information, or are researching this area are encouraged to attend and exchange information.
More information is available from the Marion County Heritage Society Facebook page. Application can be downloaded from our website www.marioncoarkheritage.com or you may contact Shelley Ledbetter at shelleyledbetter@yahoo.com or (417) 712-4061.
The 31st North Arkansas Ancestor Fair will be held Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6 in Marshall at the Veterans Hall off of Hwy. 65. On Friday, June 5, all are invited to meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Los Aztecas Restaurant in Marshall. This is an opportunity to meet other researchers and establish contacts with kin and get a jump on Saturday’s Ancestor Fair researching.
On Saturday, June 6, family historians, county genealogical/historical societies and hereditary organizations (DAR, SAR, SCV, UDC, SUV and others) may start to set up at 7 a.m. at the Veterans Hall in Marshall to prepare for the rush of researchers seeking information at 9 a.m. Tables and chairs are available for providers and researchers and wifi is available. There will be enough tables and chairs for everyone, however specific locations may not reserved; they will come on a first come first served basis. Doors are open for researchers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
At each Ancestor Fair there is a knowledgeable speaker with a background in Arkansas history and genealogy to give 2 1-hour presentations. This year we are pleased to have Tom Dillard. He has a broad and diverse background as an archivist of Arkansas materials from work at several Arkansas locations. He has authored several books on Arkansas history and currently writes a column on some aspect of history for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. His 2 talks will emphasize, but not limited to, north Arkansas. At 10:30 a.m. he will address the value of saving information in his talk “From Attics to Barns: My Life Collecting Arkansas History”. At 1:30 p.m. he will consider the “Amazing Women of Arkansas History.”
One does not need to pre-register to either be an information provider or a researcher at this “genealogical swap meet”. All one needs to do is show up. Additional information is available from the Fair Director, Shirley Gray. Shirley can be reached by phone at (870) 448-3308 or email at shirelysdream@windstream.net. Please visit our website at www.ancestorfair.us
