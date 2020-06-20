Many events have been cancelled or postponed since the beginning of the year. Below is an updated list of events scheduled in our area.
Lyric Theater opens for plays and rescheduled events
June 25 “Always a Bridesmaid”
The Lyric Theater presents “Always a Bridesmaid” at 7 p.m. on June 25, 26 and 27 and 2 p.m. June 28. Please follow social distancing guidelines at all times.
Tickets are available at TheLyric.org or by calling 870-391-3504.
The Jones Hope Wooten Southern comedy follows the paths of four friends who made a promise on the night of their Senior prom to be in each others weddings…no matter what.
Auditions for the upcoming “Farce of Habit” will be held at 6 p.m. June 29-30.
“Farce of Habit” a Jones Hope Wooten comedy is scheduled for Aug. 14-16 and Aug. 21-23.
Theater Co. of the Ozarks Variety Show and Awards is scheduled for Aug. 29
“Nunsense II The Second Coming” has been rescheduled for Sept. 10-13.
Albert Cummings in concert has been rescheduled for Sept. 20.
The Lyric will be reaching out to those who purchased tickets to rescheduled events for seating arrangements.
Fire in the Sky 2020-An American Festival
July 4 activities on the Downtown Square
The celebration begins on the square with the Cooking for Kids BBQ Cook-Off held from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. The contest benefits Children’s Charity Ministry and Harrison Police Department’s Cops and Kids program. Winners of the cooking contest will be announced at the fireworks display at 9 p.m. Jason Hook and Pistol Whip will be performing live.
The Sonic Children’s Parade will begin at 10 a.m.
Daughters of the American Revolution Tribute begins at 11 a.m.
July 4 activities at the Anstaff Soccer Complex
Gates open at 7 p.m.
James White performs live at 7:30 p.m.
Boy Scout Tribute at 8:30 p.m.
Fire in the Sky fireworks display begins at 9:30 p.m.
July 10-Bike Night on the Square
Bike Night on the Square begins at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy music, fun and food in a family friendly atmosphere. The event will be held on the 2nd Friday of the month until October. For more information, contact Chapter President Matt Harris at 870-365-5877 or Chapter Chaplin Freddie B at 870-688-1413.
July 26 and 27-Harrison Autofest Midnight Moonshine Run
Friday Cruise-In 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday Car Show and Cruise 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Vendors, music and a midnight cruise through town. For more information contact facebook.com/otwcarshow
Sept. 11 through 13-Celebration in the Sky 25th Annual Arkansas Hot Air Balloon State Championship
The annual event includes food and retail vendors, aerial performances, hot air balloon rides, live music, children’s activities, helicopter rides and much more. For more information contact ExploreHarrison.com/events or call 870-741-1789
