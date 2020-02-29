Berryville, Midland, and North Little Rock 5th-8th Grade teams win First place in 2020 Youth Entrepreneur Showcase (Y.E.S.) for Arkansas Business Competition
More than $100,000 in cash awarded to Y.E.S. winners since 2006.
A new lure for snagging catfish, fire-starters for outdoor leaves, and art pieces made from used plastic caps and aluminum tabs are the winning business ideas presented by three of 25 finalist teams that competed at the 15th annual Youth Entrepreneur Showcase (Y.E.S.) for Arkansas 5th-8th Grade Business Competition Expo Day, held at the Hot Springs Convention Center.
At Expo Day, the Top 25 finalists were given two hours to convince judges that their business idea and products were the best of show in three other categories besides Best Business Plan: Most Innovative, Best Marketing, and Best Retail Booth. The finalist teams also had the opportunity during the expo to sell their products to each other, the judges, and to the public.
An awards ceremony was held following the expo. The first- through fourth-place winners are:
Best Business Plan:
First Place: Bottle Cap Beauties/Captivating Creations, Seventh Street Elementary, North Little Rock
Second Place: Smelltastic Scrunchies, Omaha Schools, Omaha
Third Place: Pocket Patrol, Pinnacle View Middle School, Little Rock
Fourth Place: Butterfly Magnets, Linda Childers Knapp Elementary, Springdale
Most Innovative:
First Place: Mr. Wisker’s Catfish Noodles, Midland School District, Pleasant Plains
Second Place: Thief Board Game, Omaha Schools, Omaha
Third Place: Animal Helpers, Pulaski Heights Middle School, Little Rock
Fourth Place: Pocket Patrol, Pinnacle View Middle School, Little Rock
Best Retail Booth:
First Place: Savin’ Shavins, Berryville Middle School, Berryville
Second Place: Mr. Wisker’s Catfish Noodles, Midland School District, Pleasant Plains
Third Place: Drop Stop, Pinnacle View Middle School, Little Rock
Fourth Place: The Re-Usey Koozie, Southwest Middle School, Searcy
Best Marketing Piece:
First Place: Savin’ Shavins, Berryville Middle School, Berryville
Second Place: Kelly Coffee Klatch, J.O. Kelly Middle School, Springdale
Third Place: LaNae Grace, Midland School District, Pleasant Plains
Fourth Place: Smelltastic Scrunchies, Omaha Schools, Omaha
All team members and teachers in these categories won a school trophy and cash prizes. The cash prize breakdown is:
First Place: $500 for the teacher sponsor, $100 for each team member
Second Place: $300 for the teacher sponsor, $75 for each team member
Third Place: $200 for the teacher sponsor, $50 for each team member
Fourth Place: $100 for the teacher sponsor, $25 for each team member
Over the 15-year history of the Y.E.S. for Arkansas competition, more than $100,000 in cash prizes have been made to teachers and students.
Overall for 2020, nearly 550 students from 25 elementary, middle, and junior high schools in 14 counties across Arkansas competed in Y.E.S., submitting 193 plans. For Round 1, more than 30 judges from across Arkansas reviewed and scored the plans online. Teams are required to state a problem in the marketplace and provide an idea for a solution. The teams also had to convince these judges their ideas were viable and profitable; explaining the results of potential customer research; how their product would be made, marketed, and sold; the amount of money they would need to launch the business and why; and projections of revenue and expenses for one month.
The other finalist teams that competed at Y.E.S. Expo Day were:
Applying Tying, Pinnacle View Middle School, Little Rock
Carve!, Baptist Preparatory, Little Rock
Eye Light, Pinnacle View Middle School, Little Rock
Glowing Glass, Berryville Middle School, Berryville
Passlets, Pulaski Heights Middle School, Little Rock
Poppable Pouches, Viola Elementary School, Viola
Sunny T's, Berryville Middle School, Berryville
Tailored Tattoos, North Heights Junior High School, Texarkana
Tennis Ball Buddies, Helen Tyson Middle School, Springdale
The Pumpkin Patch, Pulaski Academy, Little Rock
Tie Dye Legends, MicroSociety Magnet School, Jonesboro
Waffle Ware, Pulaski Academy, Little Rock
The Y.E.S. for Arkansas title sponsor is Simmons Bank. Y.E.S. is presented by the Arkansas Capital Corporation of Little Rock through its 501(c)(3), nonprofit Arkansas Economic Acceleration Foundation (AEAF). The mission of the foundation is to be a catalyst in an environment focused on ideas and initiatives that nurture Arkansas’s future entrepreneurs.
Since Arkansas Capital launched Y.E.S. in 2006, more than 8,670 5th – 8th grade students have been impacted by working in teams to submit 2,846 business plans. All winners $95,000 in cash prizes has been awarded to both teachers and students.
In addition to Y.E.S., Arkansas Capital and AEAF also host the prestigious Arkansas Governor’s Cup Collegiate Business Plan Competition, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2020.
