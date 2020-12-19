Harrison natives Cooper King, a senior majoring in sports management and Willow Novel Waggoner, a senior majoring in middle school education were named to the 2020 Presidents List at Southern Arkansas University. Students must have a 4.0 grade point average to be named to the President’s List.
Lexey Brooke Williams, a sophomore majoring in agricultural business from Berryville earned a 3.5 GPA in the fall 2020 semester, securing a prestigious position on the Southern Arkansas University's Dean's List.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.