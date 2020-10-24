The Arkansas State Fair Junior Livestock Show was held Oct. 16 through Oct. 25 in Little Rock. Students were able to present their livestock for show. Students from the area were awarded prizes in the following categories:
Beef Showmanship Winners
Senior Beef Showmanship-Ava Thomason
Grand Champion Hereford Bull-Olivia Moore
Reserve Champion Maintainer Female-Ava Thomason
Grand Champion Simmental Female-Kathryn Fancher
Boer Goat Winners
Percentage Doe Grand Champion-Whitney Coffelt
Purebred Doe Reserve Champion-Whitney Coffelt
Junior Wether Dam Goats
Reserve Grand Champion-Katelyn Rexwinkle
Senior Boer Goat Showmanship
Grand Champion-Whitney Coffelt
Sheep Competition
Junior Division Lamb Showmanship-Hattie Moore
Grand Champion Non Brahman Influenced Commercial Heifer
Whiney Coffelt
Reserve Champion Non Brahman Influenced Commercial Heifer
Kathryn Fancher
