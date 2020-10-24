The Arkansas State Fair Junior Livestock Show was held Oct. 16 through Oct. 25 in Little Rock. Students were able to present their livestock for show. Students from the area were awarded prizes in the following categories:

Beef Showmanship Winners

Senior Beef Showmanship-Ava Thomason

Grand Champion Hereford Bull-Olivia Moore

Reserve Champion Maintainer Female-Ava Thomason

Grand Champion Simmental Female-Kathryn Fancher

Boer Goat Winners

Percentage Doe Grand Champion-Whitney Coffelt

Purebred Doe Reserve Champion-Whitney Coffelt

Junior Wether Dam Goats

Reserve Grand Champion-Katelyn Rexwinkle

Senior Boer Goat Showmanship

Grand Champion-Whitney Coffelt

Sheep Competition

Junior Division Lamb Showmanship-Hattie Moore

Grand Champion Non Brahman Influenced Commercial Heifer

Whiney Coffelt

Reserve Champion Non Brahman Influenced Commercial Heifer

Kathryn Fancher

