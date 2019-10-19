The District 9 Chapter of the Arkansas State Highway Retirees Association will meet Friday, Oct. 18 at Western Sizzlin Steak House at 11 a.m. for lunch and short meeting to follow. All District 9 Hwy Retirees, their spouses and friends are encouraged to attend.
